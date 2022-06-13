SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Sheriff Deputy Chris Sutton sat down with the Rocket Miner and discussed his candidacy for Sweetwater County sheriff.
Sutton began his law enforcement career in 2014 at the Rock Springs Police Department.
“I’ve loved getting to do my childhood dream. That dream was to be a police officer and to help serve people in our community,” Sutton said. “Prior to that, I spent almost 22 years in the business sector. I worked for multiple companies throughout the globe.”
Before entering the business world, Sutton served in the United States Marine Corps. He began serving in 1989 and served during Operation Desert Shield/Storm.
“I’m very patriotic and I love my country,” Sutton said.
Sutton is not originally from Sweetwater County and because of that, he said that he “makes the choice to live here.”
“I live here because of the community. That’s what keeps me here. That’s my heart,” Sutton said.
Sutton said that coming from the business sector can be one of the advantages when stepping into the sheriff role.
“It’s like a large business. I was fortunate that I had budgets with large dollar amounts associated with them during my time in business. I’ve always thought about it as being a good steward of finances,” Sutton said. “Always making sure that I didn’t overspend was very important to me.
“Also, managing people is not an easy thing to do. It’s all about leadership. I’ve been fortunate to have as little as a half of a dozen employees to as many as over 5,000 employees.”
Sutton went on to say that having experience with managing other people’s money and “multiple people in different capacities” is an asset.
“There is a business aspect to being a sheriff. You have to look at the finances and look at doing a very good job of managing people.”
Sutton is running as an Independent candidate in the county sheriff election.
“I want to run as an Independent because I don’t want to politicize the position of sheriff. I want folks to know that I care about them. If you’re a Democrat, I don’t care. If you’re a Republican, I don’t care. It doesn’t matter what your views are. I care about you as a person,” Sutton said. “The sheriff shouldn’t look at you as a political party. They should look at you as an actual person.”
Sutton said that he has plans for what he would like to accomplish if he were to be elected.
“I want to bring goodness back into law enforcement. I think that the ‘goodness’ part of what we do as law enforcement officers has gone to the wayside,” Sutton said. “I think we’ve politicized the position of sheriff. To me, that makes me sad.
“I think we need to make sure that we can go back to the days of when you knew the sheriff and deputies by name. You could spend time with them. They would stop their cars to go and speak with you.”
He went on to say, “We wonder why crime in certain areas continues. The more people that know the deputies, it’ll lower crime. We’ll be out in our community, people will know us by first name and they’ll call us and say, ‘Hey, I think something’s going on here.’”
Sutton said that deputies will then have the opportunity to have that presence more often within the community.
Furthermore, Sutton said that if he were elected, he would put some focus on raising morale in the sheriff’s office.
“I want to raise morale. It’s about the relationship building that will do that. We need to have motivated deputies that go out into the community loving what they do.”
Another aspect that he would focus on if elected includes ramping up community involvement.
“I would like to see us spending more time in senior centers and talking to them about their experiences. I’d also like to see some of the community programs that have gone to the wayside be brought back.,” Sutton said. “I’d like for us to be better with programs alongside Soutwest Counseling and other counseling services. We have a mental health awareness that is getting larger and larger on a regular basis.”
Additionally, he said that building relationships is crucial.
“It’s not about politics. I’m very much of a nonpolitician in this race. I do not want to bring politics into this. People go, ‘Well, that’s part of the sheriff’s office.’ No, it’s not,” Sutton said. “You choose to bring politics into the sheriff’s office. I’m not going to do that.
“I want people to know my heart and what I’m about. I’m about bringing goodness into law enforcement. I’m about community policing. I want to see deputies all over the place. I want to see them on ranches, talking to the ranchers. I want to see them in the community, talking to homeowners. I want to see them in businesses and schools.”
He added, “I don’t want to see another child get shot because we don’t have a presence all over the schools. I don’t see deputies going into the schools anymore. It’s been years since I've seen any of us go into the schools to say hi to the kids, teachers and administration.”
To Sutton, building relationships in the community is vital.
“That’s extremely important. That’s my main platform: community policing, spending time with the people in our community and being compassionate with people on a regular basis.”
Overall, Sutton said that he has a “passion for people that most people probably don’t naturally have.”
“I have given my blood, sweat and tears for Sweetwater County. I love the people here and I will truly listen to the community members’ concerns,” Sutton said. “I can’t promise anything. I don’t want campaign promises. However, when I sit down and listen to somebody and hear their concerns, I will absolutely look into them. I want them to know that they matter.”
