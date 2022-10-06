The Rocket Miner recently donated half of a pig to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. From left to right, Caroline Phillips, Rocket Miner reporter, Kathy Siler, executive director for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County Food Bank, Brittany Ogden, office manager and Trina Brittain, Rocket Miner reporter.
Zackery Mikesell poses for photo with his swine that was purchased by the Rocket Miner at the 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction at the Sweetwater County and donated to the local food bank.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rocket Miner staff recently donated half of a pig to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
The pig was purchased at the Sweetwater County Fair 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction.
Zackery Mikesell raised the pig and now it will feed individuals who are in need of some food.
“I think it's pretty awesome that my 4-H swine project was purchased by the Rocket Miner at the Sweetwater County Fair. It's such a great honor knowing that the pig I raised as my 4-H project will have a portion donated to the food bank to help feed the less fortunate,” Mikesell expressed.
“Thank you, Rocket Miner, for supporting me by buying my pig. An even bigger THANK YOU for sharing it with our great community.”
This is the second year in a row the Rocket Miner staff purchased a pig from the livestock auction and donated a portion of it to the local food bank.
This year’s pig was a first-place winner, weighing in around 250 pounds.
“This is something our clients don’t see,” said Kathy Siler, executive director for Food Bank of Sweetwater.
“This will be a treat for them to receive something different. It couldn’t have happened at a better time since we’ve seen a 32% increase of people in need in Sweetwater County. We had 307 families come in during the last distribution versus the normal 200. The change in economy has definitely affected the numbers.”
Siler said that the public can make monetary contributions online, in person or via mail.
Distribution locations for food drop-offs include the Sweetwater County Library in Green River, Rock Springs Library and White Mountain Library.