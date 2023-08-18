ROCK SPRINGS -- The Broadway Theater and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) are excited to announce the official upcoming season’s line up. The staff and board for the venue are thrilled to be hosting a variety of shows to elevate culture and the performing arts for the southwest region of Wyoming.
The ’23 - ‘24 Season includes:
- Lonely Blue Dreams : Roy Orbison Tribute Show (September 15th, 2023)
- David K as Buddy Holly : Buddy Holly Tribute Show (September 16th, 2023)
- LOS CHEESIES in Concert (October 7th, 2023)
- The John Denver Experience (October 13th, 2023)
- Bar D Wranglers : A Western Christmas (December 6th, 2023)
- Down Under N' Beyond : LIVE (February 2nd, 2024)
- Calan in Concert (March 22nd, 2024)
- Dino-Light : Lightwire Theater (March 25th, 2024)
- Escape into a Legendary Celebration of Roy Orbison Hits. Lend your ears to an exceptional new Roy-style songs found only in dreams.
Many troubled hearts have found refuge in the Roy’s vulnerable voice and writing. His operatic style calms and empowers. His hits catalogue unequaled. Roy stands alone among the legends of any time. David K sings Roy’s multi-octave range beautifully and with power. His stage presence, wit and passion within this tribute shine. His band excellent, his string players employ precision and feel.
This show is a heartfelt tour of musical memories, and a new dream. Come see. Come hear. Come experience this “Lonely Blue Dream”.
Check out www.royshow.com, for full bio, photos, and video.
*Special ticket promotion with “David K as Buddy Holly : Buddy Holly Tribute Show”, buy tickets to both performances for $30.
David K as Buddy Holly : Buddy Holly Tribute Show (September 16th, 2023)
So many classic Buddy Holly songs in 1 great show! A few by Guest Singer Jerry Lee Lewis! David K rocks Buddy, and Jerry hits on piano and guitar! His stage presence, wit and passion within this tribute shine. His band excellent, his string player, drums and bass play with precision and feel. Don't miss this show!
Check out www.royshow.com, for full bio, photos, and video.
*Special ticket promotion with “Lonely Blue Dreams : Roy Orbison Tribute Show”, buy tickets to both performances for $30.
LOS CHEESIES in Concert (October 7th, 2023)
LOS CHEESIES is an insanely wild, high-energy band of both gringos and Latinos, uniting to deliver a unique and super fun, comical, and upbeat style to both English and Spanish-speaking friends. Their four part harmony vocals, shredding guitars and horn section will blow your mind!
Nine years of performing and songwriting together has established LOS CHEESIES as one of the most powerful and unique show experiences in CO and WY. You’ll find yourself humming their original Fusion Rock and Roll, Ska, Reggae, Rap, and Psychedelic Rock tunes.
This band features the lead vocals and trumpet skills of Kylee Dawn, a Rock Springs native!
The John Denver Experience (October 13th, 2023)
Returning to Downtown Rock Springs this October - The World's #1 Tribute to John Denver. With pitch perfect vocal performances and unforgettable stage presence, Chris Collins and The Boulder Canyon Band capture the magic and the brilliance that was John Denver.
Bar D Wranglers : A Western Christmas (December 6th, 2023)
The Bar D Wranglers are coming to help the Broadway Theater ring in the holiday season…Western style. Originating in Durango, CO at the Bar D Chuckwagon, this five piece band has provided entertainment for the whole family with their fun old west music and comedy stage show since 1969.
The current members include upright bassist, comedian, and lead vocalist Joel Racheff, 2 time National Flat pick Champion guitar player Gary Cook, World Class Cowboy Yodeler and lead vocalist David Bradley, hot fiddle player Matt Palmer, and - one of the original Bar J Wrangler members – bass vocalist and rhythm guitar player Danny Rogers.
Down Under N' Beyond : LIVE (February 2nd, 2024)
Aussie Kingdom presents “Down Under N’ Beyond : LIVE” – The only traveling Australian Animal Show in the United States and Canada.
Audiences are introduced to the wonders of Australia as they interact with several different species of marsupials (pouched animals) such as kangaroos, wallabies, walleroos. Also offered are other native Australian wildlife, including lizards and birds such as the kookaburra, rainbow lorikeet, and bearded and frill dragons.
Seeing, touching and hearing the stories behind these captivating creatures during three shows performed daily. As you wonder throughout the educational and interactive areas, you learn about native Australian art, musical instruments and other animals, found only in Australia!
Calan in Concert (March 22nd, 2024)
This unstoppable indie folk/fusion band topped the polls at the BBC Wales Folk Awards to take the title of “Best Band”…and they’re back for a second round at the Broadway Theater! Hailing originally Cymru, Wales, this traditionally untraditional Gwerin (translation: Folk) band has traveled the world with a mission to prove that traditional music - based on folklore and taught and performed through the generations - actually does rock.
Despite the ancient roots of Calan’s music, this brash, young group is comprised of a new generation of ambassadors, striving to take their sound to new audiences, raising some eyebrows with their deliberate presentation, while also raising the international profile of traditional Welsh music.
Dino-Light : Lightwire Theater (March 25th, 2024)
The Lightwire Theater is returning to the Broadway Theater! This time with “Dino-Light”, an experience for audiences of all ages. This glow-in-the-dark adventure is visually amazing and has been praised for its cutting edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance by audiences all over the world.
This production was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, and is the first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp.
In this original storyline, a famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love.
Tickets for each show are available for purchase NOW online via the Broadway Theater’s website at [www.BroadwayRS.com]. They may also be purchased over the phone at 307-352-1434, or in person at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main Street – attached to the front of the Bunning Hall Freight Station.
Season Ticket subscriptions for all 8 shows are also available NOW for $100 per package at [https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=rswy]. This is a deal on the total cost of shows for the season, as well as a great way to support the Broadway.
Patrons are encouraged to sign up for the “Friends of the Broadway” patron program to help support events, as well as keep an eye out for the new “Off-Broadway Concert Series”: a set of free events also organized by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and Broadway Theater. These events will be hosted at local, Downtown businesses in an effort to stimulate traffic and commerce.
Please like and follow the Broadway Theater on Facebook and on their new Instagram page (@the.broadwaytheater) to stay in the know about current and future events.
Funding for the official 2023 - 2024 Season at the Broadway Theater was made possible by the City of Rock Springs, Sweetwater BOCES, and the Wyoming Arts Council.
Apart from the official Broadway Theater season, the community also could enjoy a wide variety of events hosted by the four local theatrical production companies that call the venue home.
They include (in alphabetical order):
- Actors’ Mission
- Horizon Theater
- The Starling Co.
- Upstage Theater Co.
Up to date information on the individual companies and their events can be found by following each of them on Facebook and Instagram, as well as checking in regularly with the Broadway Theater website listed above.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.
