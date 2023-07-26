theater

Roy Hansen, director of an Actors' Mission production, greets the audience before the performers took the stage at the Broadway Theater. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and the Broadway Theater is seeking for an intern for the fall/winter semester. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Broadway Theater is accepting applications for their fall/winter 2023 internship & scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, event management, theater operations, marketing and similar programs. The scholarship is open to high school seniors or students enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College for the fall semester.

The successful candidate will work at the Broadway Theater and Bunning Hall in all aspects of operations – marketing, maintenance, schedule coordination, event planning & set-up, lighting and sound, and performer contracts. The successful candidate will also meet specific goals as outlined in the application process; he/she will be evaluated and coached extensively throughout the term.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus