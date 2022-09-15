Sissy

ROCK SPRINGS — The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC), along with other entities, is sponsoring the Cowboy State tour of “A Sissy in Wyoming,” a playwright’s reading based on the remarkable life of Wyoming educator, Vietnam veteran, activist and cross-dresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, who died in 2020.

The reading will take place in the lobby of the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.

