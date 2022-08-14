theater poster

The Broadway Theater has booked a variety of performances for the upcoming season for patrons of all ages to enjoy in downtown Rock Springs. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Broadway Theater is excited to announce the upcoming season’s line up. Last year’s productions were a success, bringing the venue back with a bang after losing a year to the pandemic. The staff and board for the Theater are thrilled to be bringing culture and the performing arts back to the community once again.

According to Maria Mortensen, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency chairwoman, the season is a great mix of favorites and new events.

