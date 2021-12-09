...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with the highest amounts south of Interstate 80. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 5 AM today to 5 AM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is
expected from midday today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will reduce visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Train enthusiast Gavin Messer always looks forward to dressing up as the conductor and greeting families at the door before the showing of "The Polar Express."
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs will be hosting a special Christmas showing of "The Polar Express" on Friday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power & Controls and Wyo Radio.
In addition to the movie, children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit with Santa. Tickets will be available for $5 at the door one hour prior to the showing.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com