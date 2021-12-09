Gavin Messer

Train enthusiast Gavin Messer always looks forward to dressing up as the conductor and greeting families at the door before the showing of "The Polar Express."  

 Rock Springs URA/Broadway Theater Photo

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs will be hosting a special Christmas showing of "The Polar Express" on Friday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power & Controls and Wyo Radio.

In addition to the movie, children will receive a gift bag and an opportunity to visit with Santa. Tickets will be available for $5 at the door one hour prior to the showing.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are four standing committees – Economic Restructuring, Organization, Promotions and Design. For more information on the Façade Improvement Grant or the overall program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus