ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School Tigers senior quarterback Brock Bider began playing football as a youth when his father encouraged him to give it a try on the gridiron.
With leadership instilled in him by his father, Bider now is ready for the state playoffs after securing the No. 2 seed after their 31-15 win against Cheyenne East High School on Friday, Oct. 22.
Bider and the Tigers have wrapped up a season going into the playoffs with an 8-1 record, but Bider remembers the struggles he went through during his junior year to get to this point.
“Even though I was close with a lot of the seniors on that team, I don’t think we had the bond that we do now,” Bider said. “The loss to Sheridan in the playoffs really sucked. We were trying to make a championship run but Sheridan is a good team.”
The Tigers finished last season 5-5 and lost to Sheridan High School in the first round of the playoffs by the score of 35-6. It was Bider’s first season as a starter.
This season, the Tigers will host a playoff game against the Kelly Walsh High School Trojans and Bider owes all of this season’s success to the work that was done in the offseason.
“I owe it to the offseason grind. Last year we weren’t as committed; we were still getting into the swing of things. This year we are a lot closer with about 20 seniors. We’ve all played with each other since we were little so there is a real bond and trust within each other.”
Bider said the Sept. 3 matchup in Gillette against Thunder Basin High School was his favorite game of the season. The Tigers won, 33-17.
“We game planned all week and when we got up there, we just put it on them,” Bider said with a grin.
Ironically, Thunder Basin is the same team that helped the Tigers secure the No. 2 seed in the playoffs when they lost to Sheridan in their last game of the season, which was the result that Bider was actually hoping for.
“I actually wanted Sheridan to win. I wanted that No. 2 seed,” Bider said, hoping for a rematch against Sheridan in the state championship game.
The Tigers lost to the Sheridan Broncs earlier this season on Friday, Sept. 17, 27-24.
Rock Springs is familiar with their first-round opponent as well, defeating the Kelly Walsh Trojans, 52-0, back on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Trojans finished the season with a 3-6 record.
The two teams will square off at Tiger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.