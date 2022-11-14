Brotherhood

Western Wyoming wrestling head coach Art Castillo, along with team captains Joseph Mecham, Jax Coburn, Christian Smoot and Jaden Strange, presented an award to Northwest wrestlers Kendall Cummings, Brady Lowry, Orrin Jackson, Gus Harrison and Northwest head coach Jim Ziegler on Thursday, Nov. 10. The four Northwest wrestlers were involved in a grizzly bear attack in October.

ROCK SPRINGS – Brotherhood.

That was the theme of the night on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Rushmore Gymnasium at Western Wyoming Community College.

