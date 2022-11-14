ROCK SPRINGS – Brotherhood.
That was the theme of the night on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Rushmore Gymnasium at Western Wyoming Community College.
Before their dual against Northwest Kansas Tech, the Western Wyoming wrestling team took the time to honor and recognize four young men from Northwest College for their bravery, courage and understanding of brotherhood.
The Mustangs invited Northwest College wrestlers Kendell Cummings, Brady Lowry, Orrin Jackson and Gus Harrison to the mat before the start of the dual to award them in front of the crowd.
On Oct. 15, Cummings, Lowry, Jackson and Harrison were shed hunting near Cody, Wyoming, on the South Fork. They were hunting west of the Bobcat Houlihan trailhead on the Shoshone National Forest in heavy cover.
That’s when Lowry was attacked by a grizzly bear. Cummings, fearing for his friend’s life, took action by trying to scare the bear by screaming and hitting it.
When that didn’t work, Cummings pulled the bear’s ear and then the bear turned on him.
Cummings was then brutally attacked by the grizzly bear, which allowed Lowry to escape and get help.
Jackson and Harrison went back up the mountain to rescue their friends and helped them to a vehicle to find assistance. Park County Search and Rescue was immediately activated, according to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Cummings was left with major injuries after receiving bites to his face, head and torso. He was life-flighted to Billings, Montana, for emergency surgery.
Lowry was transported to Cody Regional Health before driven by ambulance to Billings for surgery.
All four men made it off the mountain that day.
“It’s a testament to the power of team, brotherhood and courage directly in the face of extreme danger,” a statement read before Thursday’s dual. “WE think it’s safe to speak for the state of Wyoming and all of the wrestling community when we say, ‘Thank you, Kendell, Brady, Gus and Orrin for the everlasting example of what courage and brotherhood look like.’
“On behalf of Western Wyoming wrestling, we would like to present you with an award for exemplary courage and brotherhood.”
Western Wyoming head coach Art Castillo, along with team captains Joseph Mecham, Jax Coburn, Christian Smoot and Jaden Strange, presented the award to Cummings, Lowry, Jackson, Harrison and Northwest head coach Jim Ziegler.
Editor's Note: Information from the Oct. 18 edition of the Powell Tribune was used for this story, as well as a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.