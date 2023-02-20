...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Snow, heavy at times. Total
snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Northeast winds gusting as
high as 65 mph, Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Very strong winds could cause large snow drifts on the order of
several feet. Cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
GREEN RIVER — There was approximately 135 participants of this year’s Frostbite 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Green River on Saturday, Feb. 18.
This weather was below freezing, nearing -6 degrees, but that didn’t stop people from running their hearts out.
In the 5K, there were 105 participants with Green River resident Lane Maes completing the race in 18:56.5 minutes. Green River’s Jesse Kimble took second with a time of 23.01.7 minutes, while Keegan Gailey took third with a time of 23.25.8 minutes.
In the 10K, there were 30 participants and it was Green River resident Beto Flores who took the first-place prize, finishing in 41:41.9 minutes. Rock Springs’ Jeff Chandler took second with a time of 41:50.4 minutes and Rock Springs’ Eric Urlacher placed third with a time of 42:04.6 minutes.
There were four participants who traveled across state lines to compete in this year’s Frostbite 10K.
Oceanside, California, resident Jose Felix finished fourth with a time of 46.43.7 minutes; Idaho Falls, Idaho, resident Devri Burnell finished ninth with a time of 51:14.7 minutes; Olathe, Kansasm resident Barbara Hoppas finished 25th with a time of 1:10:15.5 hours; and Las Vegas, Nevada, resident Victor Gardea finished 26th with a time of 1:10:30.6 hours.
Frostbite 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run participants began at Expedition Island and ran along the Green River on the Greenbelt System Pathway.