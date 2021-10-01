SWEETWATER COUNTY -- "Honestly, the first things I felt when I found out I was getting the award were humbled and honored. I take lot of pride in the work that I do. But, there's no way I could do it without all of the great people here in our community and here on our team."
That was Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker's response to being named the "Airport Executive Director of the Year" at a recent Wyoming Airports Coalition conference.
"It's a nice feeling to be honored by your peers because I put a lot of effort and time into the industry and into our airport," Brubaker explained. "I think it speaks to what we've accomplished here as a team."
When it comes to his passion for the aviation industry, Brubaker said it started early in his life. Growing up, he and his brother flew frequently as unaccompanied minors to visit their dad.
"After growing up around airports, I fell in love with airplanes and aviation in general. From that point forward, I know that I wanted to work in the aviation industry."
Being a Pennsylvania native, Brubaker said that he never thought he would ever live in Wyoming.
"The thought never even crossed my mind that I'd live here. But now that I do, I just love it here."
During his visit to Sweetwater County before he moved in March of 2015, he realized how beautiful the area is.
"Six and a half years ago when the job listing was posted, I had absolutely no interest in moving to Wyoming. I didn't really know anything about the state," Brubaker said. "I came out here for the interview and spent three days. After going on a few tours with the airport board members, I grew to love the area."
After being offered the job, Brubaker went back home to talk it over with his family.
"After coming out here, I went home to pick up my family and we drove out here so I could show them around Sweetwater County," Brubaker explained. "I was able to convince my wife to make the move, so that's pretty much how I got here."
Brubaker said that since moving to Sweetwater County, he has realized how much he loves the personality of the community and the self-reliance of the state as a whole.
"I think we all look out for each other here. We know how to get a job done, but we also know how to have fun as a state."
He also said that he likes the laidback atmosphere of the state. Growing up on the East Coast, Brubaker explained that people have a "go-go-go" mentality.
"Everybody's got blinders on, focused on themselves. If they run over five people on the way to accomplishing what they want to do, they don't even think twice about it. You really don't see that kind of mentality out in Wyoming."
When it comes to the future of the airport and what it will look like, Brubaker said that he and his team have some ideas of what they would like to see.
"We are currently underway on our $19.5 million commercial terminal modernization project. Our existing building will be doubled in size through this project," Brubaker said. "It'll make a huge improvement for the airport, our community and our customers."
Brubaker also said that for their long term goals, they want to focus on job creation.
"We want to help provide jobs for the community. We also want to do what we can to support the existing jobs in the community."
"My excitement comes form doing anything that drives economic activity and value to the community. Whether that means construction projects or job creation, I like to see that affect the community positively."