ROCK SPRINGS – Troop 86 of BSA in Rock Springs celebrated recent acheivements with family and friends at a Court of Honor ceremony at the White Mountain Library on Thursday, Oct. 28.
The celebration began with an opening flag ceremony and an opening prayer by Logan May.
The was event was planned and conducted by Boy Scout Aven Conover for a requirement on his communication merit badge. His older brother Tegan, who is also an Eagle Scout, spoke to the troop and said they were making the right choice by choosing to join Boy Scouts.
One of the newest scouts is Robert Roswell, who received his Scout Badge in a special ceremony conducted by Assistant Scoutmaster Vera Trefethen. Scoutmaster Dustin Conover presented Aven with the ranks of first and second class.
The scouts in the troop were recognized for earning 39 merit badges since the previous Court of Honor. Some of the badges included cooking, basketry, Indian lore, radio and chess.
Later on, Trefethen gave the Scoutmaster Minute where she told the story of a man who prayed for God to save him during a flood, then turned down help from rescuers in boats and a helicopter because he was waiting for God to answer his prayer.
She explained that God did answer his prayer and that Scouts can be answers to prayers when they help others.
The celebration of Troop 86 concluded with a closing flag ceremony and a closing prayer from Roswell.
Troop 86 is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation.
Older Scouts in the troop meet Thursdays at the Young at Heart Senior and Community Center. Scouts who are working on tenderfoot through first class meet Thursdays at the Trefethen home.
The troop camps once a month and has already reserved a week at Camp Hunt in June. Sixth grade boys are especially encouraged to contact Vera Trefethen at 307-382-8755 to join.