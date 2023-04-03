...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 15 inches.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County including Green River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Now until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially during the morning commutes. The combination of snow
and wind could create localized white-out conditions at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may melt during the afternoon,
especially on paved surfaces, which could lead to a combination
of wet and slick roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – On March 30, Boy Scout BSA Troop 86 held their Court of Honor ceremony at the White Mountain Library where it received a total of 24 merit badges.
Scoutmaster Vera Trefethen reported at the ceremony that the troop had worked on seven merit badges since the last Court of Honor. The badges were Lifesaving, American Cultures, Welding, Wilderness Survival, Communications and Citizenship in the Nation, as well as Genealogy. The scouts divided into two groups most weeks so the scouts who needed badges that are required to be an Eagle Scout could work on those.
During the ceremony, Ty Corbett and Josh Harris were recognized for having earned the rank of Life Scout.
Adults assisting with the badge work included Sterling Conover, Ben Hansen, Josh Sorensen and Chelsey Muldowney.