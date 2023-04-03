Troop 86

On March 30, Boy Scout BSA Troop 86 held their Court of Honor ceremony at the White Mountain Library where it received a total of 24 merit badges. 

 Photo courtesy of Vera Trefethen

ROCK SPRINGS – On March 30, Boy Scout BSA Troop 86 held their Court of Honor ceremony at the White Mountain Library where it received a total of 24 merit badges.

Scoutmaster Vera Trefethen reported at the ceremony that the troop had worked on seven merit badges since the last Court of Honor. The badges were Lifesaving, American Cultures, Welding, Wilderness Survival, Communications and Citizenship in the Nation, as well as Genealogy. The scouts divided into two groups most weeks so the scouts who needed badges that are required to be an Eagle Scout could work on those.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus