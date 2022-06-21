ROCK SPRINGS -- The budget submitted for the city of Rock Springs for the fiscal year 2022-2023 was approved during the city council meeting on Tuesday, June 21.
According to a letter to the city from the director of administrative service Matthew McBurnett, $3,605,390 will be transferred from the operational reserves to the general fund to balance the budget.
In the letter, McBurnett stated that the cash and investments (cash carryover) is based on their best predictions at this time and is anticipated to be available as of July 1, 2022.
“When the actual cash carryover amounts have been determined at fiscal year end, the budget may be revised through the amendment process. Reducing the transfer from operational reserves will be our first priority at fiscal year-end, as the budget committee has determined that these funds will likely be needed to balance future budgets until the economic outlook for the city improves,” McBurnett stated in the letter.
The city’s share of the air service agreement for SkyWest has increased by 250% over the prior year amount, according to the letter. It states that the increase is due to the rising costs of air service that came about due to the pandemic.
Furthermore, position requests were funded such as a recreation supervisor, nuisance officer I, city buildings maintenance mechanic II, water systems operator I, two part-time lifeguards and two part-time receptionists.
The letter also states that the budget “retains several unfunded positions, and many requests for funding positions were denied.”
“Several employees will move to the maximum of their pay range on July 1 after reaching seven years of service in their position’s pay range. The budget, as presented, includes a 5% cost of living adjustment. Worker’s compensation rates will decrease from 4.53% to 3.96%, effective July 1, 2022. Wyoming Retirement System rates will increase from 27.245% to 27.745% for the Paid Fire B Pension Plan.”
Additionally, sales and use tac is budget at a 10% increase from the prior fiscal year’s estimate. McBurnett’s letter states that it matches the local trend in sales and use tax actual collections and trends closely with the inflation rates for the region.
Also included in the budget is an anticipated 7% increase in water rates, as well as a 5% increase in sewer rates.
The resolution for the sewer rate increase was also approved during the meeting and will be effective as of July 1, 2022.