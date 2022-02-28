ROCK SPRINGS — The resolution to accept and approve a budget revision to the budget of the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2022, will be voted on during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m.
The operating budget for the salaries and expenses of all city officials, police department, fire department, support and maintenance of the city government and for all its expenditures was passed and approved on June 15, 2021.
The resolution states, “The council has determined that it is necessary and in the best interests of the city of Rock Springs to amend the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The budget revision indicated a source of funding adequate to cover all proposed expenditures.”
Included in the “unanticipated revenues” are items under the general fund such as supplemental local government funding, $136,881; interest on investments, $165,000; fire assistance reimbursement, $306,749.08.
Water miscellaneous reimbursements, $239,852.02, and property and liability insurance, $40,500, are included under the water fund and public housing portions, respectively.
Some of the reductions in the health insurance expenditure line items included under the general fund are the finance/administration, $7,950; police department, $47,000; fire department, $44,700; indoor recreation center, $13,050.
Information pertaining to the other items that will be covered during the meeting can be found on the agenda, located on the city’s website, www.rswy.net.