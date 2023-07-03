...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central
Sweetwater County through 315 PM MDT...
At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles north of Green River, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central
Sweetwater County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ROCK SPRINGS – This summer, Western Wyoming Beverages and Budweiser are joining forces with Folds of Honor to support scholarships for the families of disabled and fallen military veterans and first responders in Wyoming. During the months of July and August Western Wyoming Beverages will donate $0.25 for every case (18pk or larger) of Budweiser sold throughout Western Wyoming. At participating restaurants and bars throughout Western Wyoming, consumers can also purchase a limited addition Folds of Honor Budweiser or Bud Light aluminum bottle. For each commemorative aluminum bottle sold, Western Wyoming Beverages will donate $0.10 to Folds of Honor. The funds generated will sponsor a Folds of Honor Scholarship airmarked to benefit a Wyoming family.
Throughout the summer, Budweiser will release limited-edition Budweiser and Bud Light packaging to raise awareness for Folds of Honor and its mission to provide life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. With a century-long commitment to supporting the military and honoring those who serve our country, Anheuser-Busch is proud to continue its support of the Folds of Honor as the organization’s longest standing partner. Over the last 13 years, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million which has contributed to Folds of Honor’s delivery of 44,000 scholarships since the non-profit’s founding.
For over a decade, Anheuser-Busch has released annual patriotic-themed packaging to support Folds of Honor and, this year, Budweiser and Bud Light will be releasing limited-edition Folds of Honor aluminum bottles, available beginning on Memorial Day. Budweiser and Bud Light’s limited-edition aluminum bottles will feature monochromatic-camo designs in iconic Budweiser red and Bud Light blue, with an interactive QR code so consumers can learn more about the work Folds of Honor is doing. The limited- edition aluminum bottles will be available at participating bars and restaurants throughout Western Wyoming.