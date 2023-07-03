Folds of Honor

ROCK SPRINGS – This summer, Western Wyoming Beverages and Budweiser are joining forces with Folds of Honor to support scholarships for the families of disabled and fallen military veterans and first responders in Wyoming. During the months of July and August Western Wyoming Beverages will donate $0.25 for every case (18pk or larger) of Budweiser sold throughout Western Wyoming. At participating restaurants and bars throughout Western Wyoming, consumers can also purchase a limited addition Folds of Honor Budweiser or Bud Light aluminum bottle. For each commemorative aluminum bottle sold, Western Wyoming Beverages will donate $0.10 to Folds of Honor. The funds generated will sponsor a Folds of Honor Scholarship airmarked to benefit a Wyoming family.

Throughout the summer, Budweiser will release limited-edition Budweiser and Bud Light packaging to raise awareness for Folds of Honor and its mission to provide life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. With a century-long commitment to supporting the military and honoring those who serve our country, Anheuser-Busch is proud to continue its support of the Folds of Honor as the organization’s longest standing partner. Over the last 13 years, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million which has contributed to Folds of Honor’s delivery of 44,000 scholarships since the non-profit’s founding.

comments powered by Disqus