ROCK SPRINGS — All West Communications reported a number of good things happening during 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the course of the year, All West gave $30,000 back to the community. The money helped fund school sports, college scholarships, local food banks, and community events. When schools went to online learning, All West jumped in to lend a hand to more than 300 students in need by providing free internet.
All West added 400,000 feet of new fiber and 27 new nodes in 2020. This year, two communities in Wyoming now have Gig options, and in the next five years, All West will be investing $6M to expand services to unserved and underserved areas.
In March, All West launched Plume, the new cloud-based system that provides customers with full-strength, uninterrupted connectivity in their homes. More than 3,000 homes are powered by Plume.
During 2020, 21 employees joined the All West team. The company loves bringing jobs to the area to help locals thrive. All West employees also love sharing the latest updates, special offers, and community events with their 1,477 friends on social media. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AllWestCommunications, or find out more at allwest.com.