Weather Alert

...Strong winds likely today along with snow showers... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Local accumulations of an inch or two possible. West winds gusting to 50 to 55 mph possible, especially in eastern Sweetwater County. * WHERE...Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Through today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to watch for rapid changes in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads. Drivers of high profile vehicles should watch for strong crosswinds.