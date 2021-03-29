Downtown Green River thrives despite pandemic

GREEN RIVER — 2020 was an exciting year for the Green River URA/Main Street Agency!
In spite of the pandemic, downtown saw the opening of a couple of new businesses, and they are thriving and have even expanded. The community really came together to support our local shops, and we are extremely thankful.
Many adjustments had to be made to our events, and some even had to be canceled, but we were able to adapt others. We were still able to provide opportunities for the community to participate and for vendors to sell their wares.
The Farmers Market went on with business mostly as usual. We saw an increase in vendors and some reported they had higher than average sales. We love hosting the market and enjoy seeing our residents shopping, socializing and generally having a good time.
In September, we held our first ever Downtown Street Fair. It was a great day! The weather was beautiful and there were many vendors, food trucks and live music that went well into the evening.
We were unable to host Trunk or Treat, so instead we had a parade! Everyone had a great time decorating their floats and the residents loved it. We had so much positive feedback that we decided to do it again this year.
Green River Main Street partnered with the City and the Wyoming Department of Transportation for a Flaming Gorge Way Corridor Study. This resulted in a plan for redevelopment for our Main Street. While this project will not likely be undertaken for quite a while, we are very excited to have a plan!
We awarded two façade grants to downtown businesses. The Red Feather is refreshing their entire façade with new paint, stain on their wood trim, and a new sign. The Buck’n Bar recently opened and is also updating their façade with window art and a new sign. We are happy to be able to assist our downtown businesses with this program.
Green River Main Street, partnered with the Green River Development Fund and the Radio Network to offer an advertising grant to downtown businesses. This grant provided $500 in radio advertising to 20 businesses downtown.
We also began our Downtown Dollars program and are very pleased that we have sold approximately 780 certificates. All of those dollars are being spent in our downtown businesses and the program has made a tremendous impact. We thank all of our neighbors that have kept their money right here and continue to support our local small business community.
In the upcoming year, Green River Main Street is partnering with the Green River Arts Council to provide two murals downtown in 2021. We will also begin to return to normal with our events and continued programming. Look for the May Day Poker Crawl, the Farmers Market in July – mid September, and the Downtown Street Fair in September. We will also be hosting another Trunk or Treat Parade in October. Concerts at the Clock Tower will resume, and other events may pop up so keep an eye on our Facebook page at facebook.com/greenrivermainstreet!
Green River URA/Main Street is a volunteer driven organization with a five-member board, one committee, and one full-time staff member. If you are interested in getting involved with the work we are doing, please contact us at 307-872-6141.