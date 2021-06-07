ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is offering free webinars for small business owners on June 15 and June 17.
On June 15, Tom Shay will present "Things Your Accountant Hasn’t Told You About Your Business." It will run from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Registration is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2877465225799980301.
This session will share 14 key aspects of financial management that business owners should be aware of. Shay is a fourth-generation small business owner. His experience is that as an independent retailer, wholesaler, and manufacturer. His areas of expertise include financial understanding, business strategy, marketing skills, staff education and sales.
Eric and Elissa Ruckles of Elevate Wyoming will present the June 17 webinar titled "Helping Others Through Challenging Times." It will run from 2-3:30 p.m. Register at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1294013450663402251.
This session will provide conversational processes that can be used to help others in dealing with stressful situations. Participants will be able to reduce the stress felt by colleagues and peers, thereby helping them to improve their performance.
Topics to be explored include:
— Situational Empathy: cognitive, emotional, compassionate
— Tactics for defusing emotional situations
— Processes in which to help people move forward
— Demonstrating emotional/social intelligence