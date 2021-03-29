For nearly seven decades, Genesis Alkali’s site west of Green River has been a source of natural soda ash used by manufacturers in the glass, chemical processing, and detergent industries.
The company employees 900 people at the Green River facility as well as 50 in Philadelphia, Penn. Genesis Alkali is proud of employing several generations of reliable, hard-working families over the decades and are determined to maintain a culture of safety.
The current trona industry had its beginning in Sweetwater County in 1938 during oil and gas explorations when trona was discovered in a core hole drilled for oil and gas exploration.
Today, Genesis Alkali’s Green River operation produces more than four million tons of total alkali volume annually. The company ships approximately 40,000 railcars and 5,000 truck orders of trona each year. Soda ash is Wyoming’s top export and is shipped to markets around the globe.
WORLD’S LARGEST TRONA MINE
Fifty million years ago, the land now occupied by the Genesis Alkali mining facility was covered by a vast inland lake, nearly the size of Lake Michigan, called Lake Gosiute. As the earth changed through the ages, the lake evaporated and left behind 130 billion tons of trona — the world’s largest known deposits.
Today, Genesis Alkali’s mine workers ride elevators down 170 stories — 1,600 feet beneath the surface — to engage in round-the-clock mining operations that include 2,500 miles of tunnels. With trona leases spanning 140 miles, the company estimates that there are more than 100 years of reserves remaining at current mining rates.
The Green River operation has two manufacturing sites — Westvaco and Granger — comprised of seven processing facilities. Natural alkali products supplied from those sites include: dense soda ash, light soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, caustic soda, S-Carb, and Sesqui. These products are used for: flat glass for commercial and residential windows; computer, flat, and mobile device screens; bottles and container glass; solar glass panels; pharmaceuticals; chemical processing; detergents, baking ingredients; cosmetics; pulp and paper production; animal nutrition; personal care; and cleaning and sanitation.
Egyptians first used soda ash over 5,000 years ago. They used it to make glass ornaments and vessels. The Romans also used it for baking bread, making glass, and as medicine.
COMMUNITY, SAFETY & SUSTAINABILITY
Genesis Alkali supports a range of philanthropic activities focused on health, education and biodiversity. They are committed to serving as a good corporate citizen and valued leader in the community.
Safety is the company’s top priority. Safety training is conducted routinely at all levels of its business.
In addition, natural soda ash production is substantially less energy intensive and produces fewer harmful pollutants than synthetic methods.