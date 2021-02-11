CODY — Despite its turbulent history and recurring setbacks, a group of local conservationists continue to fight for the Beartooth Ranch in Clark.
The newest project for the Beartooth Ranch Committee, an ad-hoc advisory group, is documenting and presenting the ecological merits of the 657-acre property in order to secure funding for improvements to be made on the land. This involved a formal tour of the property given to members and biologists from Pheasants Forever, Wyoming Outdoorsmen, and Wyoming Game and Fish last Friday.
“This an opportunity here,” said Jason Levan, range and wildlife conservationist for Pheasants Forever, “To … improve the habitat that is here for these upland sites and the wildlife that use these areas.”
By proving a high level of wildlife, vegetation and potential for improvements exist at the ranch, the committee hopes to persuade a non-governmental agency to take over a temporary leased-management of the property so it is supported with effective resources and funding. Short of that commitment, one-time grants and financial assistance is also sorely needed.
“We want to work with a NGO to take the lead on habitat management,” said Len Fortunato, chairman of the Beartooth Ranch Committee.
Situated east of the Beartooth Mountains and just south of Clark on County Road 8UC, the ranch offers panoramic views of mountains and the Absaroka front.
But the property itself has deteriorated over the last few decades due to misuse and lack of care.
Fortunato said numerous wildlife species live on and migrate across the land including elk, mule and whitetail deer, pheasant, sage grouse, eagles, pronghorn and grizzly bear. The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River runs through the property and boasts brown, cutthroat and rainbow trout, as well as whitefish. Crab apple trees and sumac bushes line the river, providing a food source for the grizzlies, birds and deer.
On Friday’s visit, a herd of about 25 elk were spotted grazing just off the ranch.
Thanks to the property’s public status, thousands of acres of BLM land are much easier to access than if it were a private parcel. It also provides direct access to the Clarks Fork Canyon. When the former owner bought the land in 1986, he paid $1.3 million for the property.
“We’re hoping to entice those NGOs to see the value in the property,” said ranch advocate and owner of North Fork Anglers Tim Wade. “We’re very optimistic about that. We’re not optimistic if we don’t do something.”
A series of droughts over the past two decades dried up vegetation and water in some feeder streams. As a result, Wade said the fish populations travelling through the Clarks Fork waterway have dropped since the early 2000s when there were as many as 600 fish per mile, to 2017 readings showing 100-150 fish per mile.
“The big spawners have all pretty much gone,” Wade said.
A 2019 Park County Roads and Bridges study showed an average of 13 vehicles entering the property per day, and Wade said many people are still using the ranch for hunting and fishing.
Boat captain and convicted cocaine-smuggler Stewart Allen Bost owned and resided on the property until 1996 when he was apprehended by authorities. Bost extensively wore down the vegetation on the portion of the property directly bordering the river due to his agricultural practices, leaving it windswept and lacking in ground cover.
After Bost was arrested, the land ultimately ended up in the hands of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments under a memorandum of understanding deed that stipulated the property could never be leased or sold and to be used “solely as a public area reserved for recreational or historic purposes or for the preservation of natural conditions.”
Fortunato said since the committee is not a 501(c)(3), it makes it nearly impossible to apply for grants, which is why getting a nonprofit involved would be the most ideal scenario.
One of the most glaring needs for the property is to build an effective irrigation system so vegetation can regrow. This would be no small investment and would require daily care.
“It needs water,” Grant Stambaugh, a board member with Wyoming Outdoorsmen said. “Water is the big thing because there is wind here like you can’t believe.”
Portable pumps and sprinklers may be available for the committee to use, Wade said. Installing a center pivot sprinkler to solve this problem could be effective, and also the most expensive solution.
More vegetation will bring more wildlife, as animals will inherently eat down the vegetation available, so continued growing needs to be ensured.
“It’s a double-edged sword there,” Stambaugh said.
Stambaugh said Wyoming Outdoorsmen has performed similar rehabilitation projects such as work it did with the Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area, a site with a somewhat similar history to the Beartooth Ranch.
“It’s the habitat and the recreation,” Stombaugh said of the need to get involved with projects like this. “Habitats, they’re down.”
Stambaugh said getting people to volunteer time working on projects like these is difficult as most members are not interested in tackling land rehabilitation projects.
State Lands has installed fencing, planted grass and removed old cabins from the property. It also takes down a portion of fencing for the elk migration each year.
The committee has raised around $87,000 donated by Wyoming Outdoorsmen, Park County Recreation Board, Trout Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Bureau of Land Management and Greater Yellowstone Coalition, to erect two picnic shelters, fencing and installed irrigation equipment.
Fortunato said if an NGO decided to take over management of the land, the advisory committee would still exist in a support role and would continue raising funds for the ranch.
“We think we can irrigate it,” Wade said. “We just need to get awareness for this property.”
G&F has been responsible for managing an easement to the river that crosses through the ranch and also maintains the ranch’s access road, boat launch, parking lots and a recently installed comfort station. Although the G&F Commission in November rejected a proposal brought forth by the committee to take over full management of the property, leaders from the organization did leave an open invitation for the committee to return to the commission for assistance on individual projects and habitat improvement plans.
Wade said it may take years or even decades before the ranch reaches its full potential.
“It might be my grandkids that get that,” he said.