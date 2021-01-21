ROCK SPRINGS – The calendar committee in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 wants public feedback on proposed hours and dates for the 2021-22 school year.
Parents, guardians, family members, community members and business owners are invited to review possible start and end times, along with sample calendars, for 144, 147, and 151 instructional days.
“These make a difference in start and end times and calendars, so please take the time to study them so you are able to provide your feedback and preferences. This survey will be open through 4 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021. Thank you for taking time to give us your feedback,” a press release said.
The survey can be viewed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRnXF_dcmYyN3LqigrBi2Nh7ZLyArBjQHWSurpM9JPdp_I8A/viewform.