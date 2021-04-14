Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Today through Thursday for most of Central and Western Wyoming... .A storm system will bring periods of snow through Thursday afternoon. The heaviest period of snow looks to be from late this afternoon through Thursday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Now until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and very low visibilities due to a combination of snow and blowing snow today and tonight. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 will be impacted with hazardous travel at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&