ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Ainhoa Ferrer, owner of Lovely & Amazing Cakes.
Her unique first name, pronounced “I-know-ah,” is Basque. Ainhoa has been decorating cakes for more then 10 years. She first got into the art when she needed a cake for her oldest daughter. Her friend had taken a cake decorating class at Western Wyoming Community College, and they made a cake together. She immediately loved it. They made cakes together for a long time. She’s taken classes and traveled to festivals like Cake Fest in Louisiana and SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo in Miami to hone and gain new skills.
“I’m just a hopeless romantic. Wedding cakes are my favorite,” she said. “I just love love. I try to give back where I can and help where I can.”
To do this, she started a small program at the high school called the SUGAR Revolution, which stands for Students Unconditionally Giving and Receiving. The SUGAR Revolution recognizes acts of kindness in students. Proceeds from the sale of her “The secret ingredient is always love” T-shirts fund these recognitions and rewards.
If you see your neighbor Ainhoa Ferrer, be sure to say, “Hi!”