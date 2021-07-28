ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Angel Tapia Gonzalez, personal trainer at Planet Fitness in Rock Springs.
Angel helps people learn how to use the different exercise machines and helps them put together a workout routine. “Most of the people I get have never done machines before,” he said.
He’s worked there only a few weeks, but he really likes helping people. “For me, my friend got me into coming to the gym and she was my motivation. It’s nice to be other people’s motivation. Some people need a little of that, especially if they are new gymgoers,” he said.
His advice for those he trains is “strive to meet your goals. It might seem like a struggle but keep pushing forward. You know it will be worth it in the end.”
Aside from work, Angel is an avid churchgoer and he’s a big fan of music.
If you see your neighbor Angel Tapia Gonzalez, be sure to say, “Hi!”