ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Becca Smith, owner of Rebel and Roots Boutique in downtown Rock Springs. Her shop is stocked with Western and boho-inspired clothing and accessories, many of which she makes herself.
She opened her shop in November after winning the Project Popup contest, which helped her get the store on its feet. “I don’t know if I would have had the confidence to open my own store front without that. It’s been a learning experience, but it’s been wonderful,” she said.
Currently, Becca is busy remodeling a vintage 1961 Shasta camper into a mobile boutique. Beginning in July, she’s planning to attend fairs, festivals, and other events to sell her collection. “This will be the first one in Sweetwater County,” she said.
In addition to crafting her own jewelry, leather, and baby items, she also teaches crafting workshops at the Rock Springs Civic Center.
Her passions are the outdoors and people, “whether it’s making a positive impact on the community or helping someone feel better about oneself through a new outfit,” she said.
If you see your neighbor Becca Smith, be sure to say, “Hi!”