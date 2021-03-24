ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Brody Meek, store manager of Cowboy Crepes & Café in Rock Springs. Brody has worked there for about two years total. His mom is the owner, so “it’s a family-owned and run restaurant.”
Brody’s biggest passion is for food. He loves to cook and wants to go to culinary school one day. He can often be found back of house cooking up the crepes. “I like making crepes during a rush on a busy day, where I’ll make like 250 crepes in a day. You just get in the zone,” he said.
“I figure it’s a paid internship where I’ll learn everything I need to know. Someday I want to open my own restaurant,” said Brody. As far as menu items, he recommends the buffalo chicken mac n’ cheese because it’s a recipe he invented. “I like to cook the mac n’ cheese sauce because no one else can make it as good as I can,” he said.
If you see your neighbor Brody Meek, be sure to say, “Hi!”