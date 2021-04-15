ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Christina Nickell, a cashier at Smith’s Food and Drug in Rock Springs.
Christina has worked at Smith’s for five years and mainly runs the self-checkout kiosks. Ask her what she loves about her job and she says, “Everything.” She loves the people and the good management, who listen to the employees’ ideas. She loves the morning shift, which starts at 6 a.m. “I drink a lot of coffee,” she said, which is how she is always so friendly and energetic.
“I love the gratitude that people give me. That I can turn self-checkout into a positive experience,” she said. And she loves the great benefits, the 401(k) and the yearly raises that come with working at Smith’s.
Outside of work, her passions are Harry Potter and yoga. She’s currently on the sixth Harry Potter book and really loving it. And she does yoga every day after work. “I have ‘Hit the mat’ written on the board in my locker, so when I’m done with work, I know I have that to look forward to,” she said.
If you see your neighbor Christina Nickell, be sure to say, “Hi!”