ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Debi Knezovich, one of the owners of Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts.
The apparel brand “Wyoming Raised” has been around since 2018, created originally as promotional T-shirts for her son’s band of the same name. “When my son was 16, he wanted to start a band. He and his cousin came up with the name,” she said.
“Then it really grew into a brand. The brand sponsors the band,” she said. “I love the sense of Wyoming pride it brings to the community, both in state and out of state.”
Her passions are her family and her community. Her words of advice are, “Just be kind and always remember it’s about more than you. The grass is never greener on the other side. It is green where you water it. So take care of those close to you.”
If you see your neighbor Debi Knezovich, be sure to say, “Hi!”