ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Iridian Perez, a barista at Nell’s Coffee Co. She’s been working at one of the newest drive-thru coffee shops in town for about three months.
Iridian said coffee isn’t all they offer. They also have lots of food options. “My favorite thing on the menu is the ‘Nachos Locos.’ It’s the best thing ever, especially if you love spicy chips,” she said. It’s their Wednesday special.
She likes the work environment at Nell’s. “Everyone is so nice. It’s such a change to have your boss be your friend,” she said.
Outside of brewing coffees, Iridian said she’s passionate about anything artistic. She’s into drawing, painting, and sculpting.
If you see your neighbor Iridian Perez, be sure to say, “Hi!”