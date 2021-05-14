ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Joseph Walker, sales associate and wireless specialist at Verizon Wireless in Rock Springs.
Joseph has worked there about a year and has appreciated all the people skills he’s gained working in cell phone sales.
“When I came into this job, I wasn’t as good at talking to people as I am now. It’s a great position to grow from. A good stepping stone,” he said.
He also likes all the different people he gets to meet at his job. “You meet lots of people here. You get to know the customers. Some come in once a month,” he said.
In his free time, Joseph loves to be active and outdoors. In the summer, he likes to go on hikes. In the winter, he does lots of snowboarding and ice fishing. He also really enjoys playing video games.
If you see your neighbor Joseph Walker, be sure to say, “Hi!”