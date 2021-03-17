ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Kelsey Monk, co-owner of Soul Studio in Green River. She teaches Buti yoga, which combines yoga movement, tribal dance, conditioning exercises, and a freeing appreciation of self.
Kelsey is a practitioner of many types of energy work and massage, and she’s an empowerment coach. She’s said she’s the only one in Sweetwater County offering this mix of services that helps to release tension, stress, and pain — both the kind that’s physical and the kinds that are harder to see.
“Sometimes people come in not quite knowing what we offer, but they know they feel something is off,” she said. “I get to empower people to heal themselves. That is my life’s purpose.”
And as for her passion? “I live my passion, whether that’s coaching people or spending time outside with my children or basking in the present moment,” she said.
If you see your neighbor Kelsey Monk, be sure to say, “Hi!”