ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Lance Ball, owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing, a company he started in 2013.
He’s been a plumber for about 18 years and started his company to stop the “broke-fix cycle.” That’s when something is broken and the plumber just goes to fix it. “When we get in there, we always give three options, to not only fix what’s broken, but also to fix what caused it,” he said.
Lance said his passion is for plumbing and the training he provides to other plumbers. “My heart is in plumbing,” he said. “I love doing all aspects of it. I wanted to give a full service plumbing experience. I love going to work. Hopefully it shows to my customers, and my employees, and my boys.”
Aside from work, he said he’s a typical Wyoming stereotype. He loves camping, fishing, and hunting. The brown and gold colors for the company are not a coincidence because he’s a huge Wyoming Cowboys fan.
If you see your neighbor Lance Ball, be sure to say, “Hi!”