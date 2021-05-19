ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Mackenzie Camphouse, animal health specialist at Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply in Rock Springs. She’s the go-to sales associate called if customers have questions about dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, and chickens.
Mackenzie got into this job from her years of experience in 4H and caring for her own animals — two horses, two dogs, two cats, three turkeys, one rooster, 10 chickens, and some baby chicks.
When it came time for her to get a job, Murdoch’s was a natural choice since she’d done many 4H barbecues and fundraisers there and said, “I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be so cool to work at Murdoch’s.’”
“I’ve always had a passion for animals,” she said. “I’ve thought maybe I want to be a vet, but now I’m thinking I want to be a traveling nurse.” She’s currently studying nursing at Western Wyoming Community College.
If you see your neighbor Mackenzie Camphouse, be sure to say, “Hi!”