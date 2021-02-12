ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Roberto “Berto” Hernandez, a manager and cook at Santa Fe Southwest Grill. He’s worked at Santa Fe for 18 years. The reason he’s stuck around so long is “when the owners treat you like family, you become family.”
He said it’s also the people and the community. “It’s like a landmark. An establishment.” And, he says, the cooking. He loves to cook and has been doing it for 23 years. “It’s being creative and trying new things. Sometimes it’s an accident and it becomes a hit,” he said.
His passion and driving force is “when I leave this place, I want to leave a legacy. Be good to everyone. Love everyone. Treat everyone with kindness and respect will get you a long way.”
If you see your neighbor Roberto Hernandez, or “Berto,” be sure to say, “Hi!”