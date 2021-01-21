ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Tracy Christensen, a saleswoman at Wyoming Trucks. She’s lived in Wyoming for 20 years and worked at Wyoming Trucks for 15 of those years. “I love my job. I loved meeting people and the employees here take great care of me,” she said.
While she was talking, a woman stops by to show Tracy photos of her small children. She then gives Tracy two of the photos to keep. The two are not related. They simply met when Tracy sold her a vehicle and they became close friends. Tracy will add this isn’t all that unusual, but not before tearing up just a little.
She loves going to work every day. “I love that I can do what I love and also take care of my two little grandsons that live with me,” she said. “The Lord feeds my life and is responsible for everything good that I have.”
If you see your neighbor Tracy Christensen, be sure to say, “Hi!”