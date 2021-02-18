ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Tye Carter, a server at Bitter Creek Brewing. He’s worked there a few months and enjoys talking with the guests he serves.
Tye is most passionate about education, and in particular, his own. He’s in college, working toward a degree in nursing so that he can become a nurse practitioner. He’s always wanted to be in the medical field—and to aid his pursuit, he leaves for National Guard basic training in May.
“I would be the first to join the military since my great-grandparents,” he said. When in the service, he will be a unit supply specialist, which he hopes will benefit his education.
If you see your neighbor Tye Carter, be sure to say, “Hi!”