Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is Wyoming’s most socially responsible hospital, according to the Lown Institute’s 2023 list of America’s most socially responsible hospitals.

MHSC scored high in all measures of health equity, value of care, and patient outcomes, earning an overall “A” grade.

