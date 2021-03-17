A competitive video game tournament gets underway at Caesars casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 31, 2017. A Nevada lawmaker wants the state Legislature to create a sanctioning body modeled after the Nevada Athletic Commission to regulate Esports games that pit video players and teams against each other for money and championships. Republican state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer told the Reno Gazette Journal in a story published Tuesday, March 16, that the creation of a state oversight body could help attract events and boost tourism in Las Vegas and northern Nevada.