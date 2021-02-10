SHERIDAN — Wyoming recorded a slight increase in the number of occupational fatalities in 2019 from 2018.
The most recent report compiled by the research and planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services as part of the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries program revealed that Wyoming recorded 32 fatalities, a rise from 2018 with 31 deaths.
The program collects a general set of data for federal reporting and does not collect county-level fatality details. County specific statistics are collected by the Wyoming state occupational epidemiologist.
The CFOI program began recording data in 1992 and has reported many highs and lows in fatality numbers, with 2009 recording 19 fatalities and 2014 with a higher-than-average 37. The number of fatalities in 2019, 32, remains lower than the 28-year average of 33 deaths per year.
According to the DWS, the random nature of these incidents may have little to no correlation between workplace safety and the reported number of fatalities. Additionally, incidents that occurred within the state are counted, even if the victim lived in, was employed in or died in another state.
The CFOI report gathers incident data through the year and breaks that data into industries. In 2019 statewide, the trade, transportation and utilities industries reported the most casualties at 15, followed by 12 in transportation and warehousing. Eight deaths were recorded in natural resources and mining. With three deaths each, construction, wholesale trade and leisure and hospitality recorded the fewest fatalities during the year.
“We see these fatalities across several industries and with many different employers,” said David Bullard, senior economist at DWS. “Overall, there weren’t any big surprises on this report. We tend to see higher numbers in years when the economy is booming.”
According to the Wyoming Department of Information and Administration Economic Analysis Division, Wyoming saw a 2% increase in jobs — 404,465 to 412,765 — and employment between 2018 and 2019. Wages also increased by 2.5% in that timeframe to an average annual salary of $62,189.
Across all industries, transportation incidents comprised 65.6% of the fatalities in 2019. Since 2003, transportation has produced 57.1% of all workplace deaths, according to the DWS. Transportation incidents include any highway crashes and incidents involving aircraft and water vehicles. A major factor to the number of events may be icy conditions of roads in Wyoming.
“In Wyoming, we’re talking about winter storms and Interstate 80,” Bullard said. “There gets to be a huge amount of traffic traveling across I-80 year-round. So, when you combine that with the road conditions in winter driving becomes risky.”
Many of the occupational fatalities were self-employed individuals, Bullard said.
Another contributing factor may be seat belt usage.
“The CFOI data contributes a large number of incidents to transportation, which is a broad category,” said Wyoming State Occupational Epidemiologist Meredith Towle. “Getting more detailed, my organization has found that between 35% to 40% of those incidents involve drivers who weren’t using a seat belt.”
Wyoming currently ranks as the third lowest state in seat belt usage at 78.3% and is one of 15 states that only enforces a secondary seat belt law — meaning officers can only cite a driver for a seat belt infraction if they have already cited them for a separate violation, such as speeding, failing to stop at a red light, for example.
Senate File 11 is currently being discussed in the Wyoming Legislature, which would change sea tbelt enforcement from secondary to primary, allowing officers to cite a driver for a seat belt infraction alone. The bill would also increase fines for the violation.
It is expected that shifting from secondary to primary enforcement, coupled with increased fines, may increase seat belt usage, as states with primary enforcement laws have higher rates of usage on average, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Over a seven-year period from 2011-2018, Sheridan County recorded five fatalities, Towle said. More detailed information regarding the incidents could not be provided, as Towle’s report only publishes information regarding incident type if that type contributed more than five deaths. No single incident type accounted for more than the five required, and therefore more detailed information was not published.
Overall, though there was an increase in fatalities, 2019 continued to follow expected averages.
“We look at these numbers every year,” Towle said. “They represent a loss of life. We want people to know that they have resources available, free and confidential resources. We hope that this data helps move employers to take action to make their workplaces safer.”