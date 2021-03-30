ROCK SPRINGS -- For the fifth consecutive year, Edward Jones financial advisor Ryan Scott of Rock Springs was named to Barron’s magazine’s annual list of “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State.”
Scott has served area investors for the past 20 years, according to a press release.
“I'm proud of what this represents to our branch team, and that's the trusted relationships we've built with our clients," he said. "Our purpose at Edward Jones is to partner for positive impact – to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. There's nothing better than making a difference in someone's life by helping them financially reach their goals."
His office is located at 1977 Dewar Drive, Suite H, in Rock Springs. He and his branch team – Senior Branch Office Administrator Debbie Douchant and Branch Office Administrator Sharin King – can be reached at 307-382-3278.
Barron’s magazine’s “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State” ranking appears in the March 15 edition. Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, philanthropic work and more. The rating is not indicative of the financial advisor’s future performance. Neither Edward Jones nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the rating. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co., L.P.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.5 trillion in assets under management. For more information, go to www.edwardjones.com or www.careers.edwardjones.com.