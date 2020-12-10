Shop downtown from home
Buy Now

ROCK SPRINGS -- Downtown Rock Springs merchants want to remind residents to shop smart, shop safe and stay warm.

To add a new level of excitement to the online shopping experience, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is hosting a full week of virtual shopping at downtown businesses. Shoppers can find one of a kind gifts from their own home or office

Shoppers can follow"Downtown Rock Springs" on Facebook and watch live Dec. 14-18, beginning at 4 p.m. Tour the business, see merchandise, and receive contact information to do shopping virtually.

“During the pandemic, many people are still concerned about safety,” Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen said. “This is a great way for people to support these small businesses from their own home.”

The schedule includes:

Monday, Dec. 14

Save the Date Flower and Wedding Studio, 4 p.m.

Randall’s Holistics, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Escape Day Spa & Boutique, 4 p.m.

Rebels & Roots Boutique, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, 4 p.m.

The yarn and the tale, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Studio Designs Floral & Co., 4 p.m.

New Studio Photography and Framing, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

Escape 307 Rock Springs – 4 p.m.

Mack and Co – 4:30 p.m.

Keep following www.facebook.com/RSDowntown and downtownrs.com for updates.

comments powered by Disqus