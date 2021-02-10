From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Cody resident detains burglary suspect
CODY (WNE) — Jumping over neighborhood fences as he chased the auto burglary suspect, Cody resident Colton Johannsen, 20, was not willing to let the man go despite the late-night hour and winter’s chill.
Despite not being armed, Johannsen still took the law into his own hands in order to stop an attempted auto burglar from getting away on Feb. 1, and was successful, tackling and apprehending suspect Bryan Nihei, 31, of Powell.
“I felt like I had to catch him no matter what, even if he was armed,” Johannsen told the Enterprise.
Around 9:28 p.m. he had allegedly spotted Nihei rummaging through friend Brinson Cozzens’ truck.
Cozzens said the two had been moving items into a home at the time, which was why his truck was unlocked.
“He saw the guy (Nihei) and asked him, ‘What are you doing?’” Cozzens told the Enterprise. “The dude just ran.”
Johannsen gave chase and was able to bring Nihei to the ground a short distance later, holding him face down on the ground by the time Cody Police arrived on the scene.
Nihei had an initial hearing in Park County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He said he is homeless and had been unemployed since last June, working odd jobs and performing chores to stay afloat. Nihei is still in custody with a $20,000 cash-only bond.
He also has a charge in Big Horn County for felony theft. Big Horn County Sheriff Bill Brenner said Nihei had pawned a large quantity of items at a pawn shop in Billings recently including binoculars, musical instruments, jewelry and range finders.
Nihei is facing a felony charge for burglary to commit theft, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Weston County Republicans censure Cheney
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Weston County Republicans joined a majority of Wyoming’s counties on Wednesday, Feb. 3, when they voted to censure Rep. Liz Cheney. In addition to the official censure resolution, 71 individuals signed a letter that was faxed and mailed to Cheney stating their dissatisfaction with her representation.
“The Weston County Republican Party can think of no greater affront to the voters of Weston County, Wyoming than your decision to vote for the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump,” the letter begins. “You have violated the trust of the citizens of Weston County who sent you to Washington to represent our interests. We, the citizens of Weston County, expect our representatives to represent us, not act on emotion or self-serving reasoning.”
Cheney has attracted criticism from Republicans across the state for her vote on Jan. 13, along with nine other U.S. House Republicans, to impeach Trump following the so-called insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In an announcement, Cheney said, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
Since then, she has openly stated that she will not apologize for her vote. She also was not removed from her leadership position in the House after a secret vote earlier this week.
Among the more than 70 Weston County residents attending the Feb. 3 meeting were all 23 precinct members. Twenty-two precinct members voted for censure; one abstained.
“First, we respectfully request that you resign your position as Representative for the great state of Wyoming as you no longer represent the interests of the majority of Weston County voters,” the letter says.
Low snowpack heightens water concern
RIVERTON (WNE) – The snow-water equivalent for the Wind River Basin is just two-thirds its typical level for early February, as concerns begin to rise about the coming water year.
Snowpack has hovered below 70 percent of median for the past two weeks, according to a new report from the Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“I wish we’d be more like 80-90 percent of median,” NRCS hydrologist Jim Fahey said Tuesday. “But we might be able to catch up.”
Dry forecast Snow Water Equivalents can rise “rather quickly” in Wyoming, Fahey said, but those increases require measurable precipitation – and the forecast for the coming months is relatively dry, with storms in February and March likely to be isolated to the western side of the Continental Divide, and “slightly below average precipitation” forecast for April through June.
In Fremont County, the snowiest storms result from low-pressure systems that “upslope” against the Wind River Mountains, Fahey explained.
“That’s what we really, really want to see,” he said. “But … it doesn’t look like there’s a trend for that as of now for spring.”
Temperatures for February through April are expected to be “a little above average” too, Fahey added.
Meanwhile, Boysen Reservoir is only 75 percent full, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
The situation requires either a “big warm up,” or a rain on snowmelt event, Fahey said, pointing to the low soil-moisture content brought on by the lack of precipitation last year.
Residents of Colorado’s Weld County want to join Wyoming
POWELL (WNE) — If a northern Colorado county wants to leave the state and join Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon said he’d welcome the hundreds of thousands of new residents.
A group of residents in Weld County, Colorado, has launched an effort to put an initiative on the county’s 2021 ballot that could start the process of having the county annexed into Wyoming; the idea has been batted around by conservative leaders in the county for years, but it picked up steam last year when some Weld County officials became frustrated with the State of Colorado’s COVID-19-related restrictions.
“Colorado is moving faster and faster to becoming a little sister of California,” leaders of the Weld County, WY group wrote following November’s election.
The idea remains a long shot; shifting the boundaries of the two states would require approval from both the Wyoming and Colorado legislatures, among other hurdles.
When Denver-based KOA News Radio hosted Gordon on Tuesday to talk about the economic impacts of the Biden administration’s new restrictions on oil and gas development, the hosts threw in a final question about Weld County’s potential move to Wyoming.
“We would love that,” Gordon responded. “From time-to-time, states have said, ‘Gosh, we love what Wyoming is doing,’ and so, we’d be happy.”
However, after the Casper Star-Tribune reported Gordon’s embrace of Weld County’s secession movement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis fired back.
“Hands off Weld County, Gov. Mark Gordon,” Polis responded on Facebook; he called the county a “thriving” part of Colorado. “Weld County residents are proud to be part of our great state,” Polis wrote.
Northwest College to offer bachelor’s degree
CODY (WNE) — After months of planning, inspection and lots of waiting, Northwest College can finally offer bachelor’s degrees.
The Higher Learning Commission, the group that offers accreditation to Wyoming’s network of higher learning institutions, approved NWC to offer a bachelor of applied science in professional studies.
With this latest accreditation, NWC becomes the sixth college or university to offer a bachelor’s degree in Wyoming. The college will start offering the degree, which it says will provide education and training on management skills, this fall.
“This degree is a great fit for working professionals who are looking to advance to management,” said NWC English professor and B.A.S coordinator Renee Dechert in a release. “Classes have a technical grounding that provides the basis for a four-year degree. In addition, the degree will be available entirely online so that it better fits into the lives of those with a job and other responsibilities.”
Those interested in the program must apply by April 1. Visit nwc.edu/BAS for more information.