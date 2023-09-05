ROCK SPRINGS — Uncontrolled bleeding is the No. 1 cause of preventable death from trauma.
Everyone should have basic training in bleeding control principles to provide immediate, frontline aid until first responders are able to take over care from an injured person.
Staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County want to help by offering a Stop The Bleed class to provide the basics, said MHSC Education Director Patty O’Lexey.
The class is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month starting Sept. 12 in the hospital classrooms. And, it’s free. However, since class size is limited, registration is required. Call 307-362-3711.
“A person can bleed to death in less than five minutes,” O’Lexey said. “This training can help save a life. Everyone should have training in how to get bleeding under control. Uncontrolled bleeding injuries can happen at home, work, school, on the road or while enjoying the outdoors.”
Upcoming classes this year are scheduled Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
“We also can come to you,” O’Lexey said. “If you would like to schedule a course for your community group, workplace staff or other gathering, simply give us a call. There is no charge to schedule a course.”
“Stop The Bleed” is accredited by the American College of Surgeons and designed for those who want to know how to help in an emergency. Healthcare experience is not required. Attendees will receive a certificate from Stop The Bleed upon completion of the course.
