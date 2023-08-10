SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Saturday, Aug. 12:
National Night Out, Expedition Island, Green River, 2 p.m.
Annual Cornhole Tournament, Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern, Rock Springs, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15:
12th annual Mutt Putt Golf Tournament, Red Desert Humane Society Fundraiser, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, Shotgun Start at 8 a.m.
Brown Bag Concert Series, Bank Court, Downtown Rock Springs, 12-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16:
First Day of School for Sweetwater School District No. 1 and No. 2
Concert in the Park, featuring Wanted, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18:
Art on the Green, The Island Pavilion, Green River, 11 a.m. (24-hour event)
22nd Annual River Festival, Expedition Island, Green River, 4 p.m.
Cajun Shrimp Boil, Expedition Island, Green River, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19:
Run with the Horses, Expedition Island, Green River, 7 a.m.
The Great Duck Race, Expedition Island, Green River, 12 p.m.
Fast Cars and Foster Kids Car Show, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20:
Tuesday, Aug. 22:
Wednesday, Aug. 23:
Concert in the Park, featuring Nowhere Fast, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25:
Thriller Book Club with Lyndee, Sidekicks Book Bar, Downtown Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26:
Chilli Cookoff, Bad Joker Brewing Company, Rock Springs, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29:
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
Concert in the Park, featuring Upper Millstone, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9:
Patriot Golf Tournament, White Mountain Golf Course, Rock Springs, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9:
6th annual ARTember, Bunning Park, Rock Springs, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Equality State Policy Center’s Viva la Igualdad (Long Live Equality), Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
KD Foundation 16th annual Color Rush Walk/Run, Rock Springs, 11 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Riverside Harvest Festival, Riverside Nursery, Green River, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to tjohnson@rocketminer.com with details to have it listed in the Sweetwater Happenings.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.