Holiday shoppers keep their distance and wear face masks while riding an escalator to battle the spread of the new coronavirus Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree, Colorado. After a weak start to the holiday season for many mall-based retailers, the strugglers are making their final push in the final days before and the week after Christmas. Many are stepping up discounts while heavily promoting curbside pickup as a way to get shoppers, worried about being infected with the virus, to visit their stores. But experts believe that any burst of sales will be too little and too late to save some stores.