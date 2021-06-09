Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest and south central WY, including along the HWY 30/I-80 Corridor from Kemmerer to Wamsutter and the Green River Basin. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&