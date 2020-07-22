The Wyoming Public Service Commission has ordered an investigation to evaluate Rocky Mountain Power’s plans that include the retirement of all of Jim Bridger Power Plant’s coal-fired units by 2037.

Under the preferred portfolio of PacifiCorp’s integrated resource plan, Jim Bridger Unit 1 will close by the end of December 2023, Unit 2 will close by 2028 and Units 3 and 4 will operate no later than 2037.