Horse Racing

Horse racing drew a big crowd to the Sweetwater Events Complex last fall for the second and third races of the 2022 Sweetwater Downs season.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

WYOMING – An independent analysis completed by research firm The Innovation Group found the Wyoming horse racing industry generates more than $150 million yearly in economic impact in the state and supports a total of 753 jobs with significant growth on the horizon, according to press release on May 2, 2023.

In 2022 alone, the industry produced more than $24 million in state and local taxes. 

